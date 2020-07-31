Central Texas Food Bank seeks volunteers for upcoming events

WACO, Texas – The Central Texas Food Bank needs volunteers to assist with upcoming events.

The Food Bank will distribute free food to help those in McLennan and Bell Counties who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, August 6

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

10:00 a.m. – Noon

Saturday, August 15

Temple College

2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504

9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

At these special drive-through food distributions, attendees will receive (actual contents may vary depending on availability):

 One box of assorted produce

 1-2 gallons of milk

 One protein box weighing between 8 – 20 pounds containing chicken or pork products

Before coming to these events, please make appropriate space in your trunk or hatch. Those should attend only if facing true food insecurity, since resources are stretched to the limit.

Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions should visit the Food Bank’s website and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

