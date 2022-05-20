CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – There are several high school graduations coming up next week!

The Bell County EXPO Center is holding several ceremonies. Troy High School will fill the center on this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Killeen’s Early College High School graduation is this Wednesday. Belton New Tech and Belton High ceremonies will take place this Thursday.

The ceremonies for Shoemaker and Killeen High Schools will follow on Friday, and Ellison and Harker Heights graduations will take place on Saturday, May 21. Temple High School’s graduation will also be on May 21.

Waco graduations will take place this Thursday and Friday at the Waco ISD Stadium – starting with University High on Thursday and Waco High on Friday.