Central Texas hospitals preparing for COVID-19 vaccine release

WACO, Texas – The biggest hospital groups in Central Texas are preparing for the release of COVID-19 vaccines.

During the Waco-McLennan County COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, representatives from Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White said they are finalizing the plans for the vaccines.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek explained the federal government is providing the guidelines as to who will get the vaccine first. One question several people have asked is whether getting the vaccine can be made mandatory.

“I don’t foresee a scenario where the City of Waco would pass any regulation or ordinance mandating private citizen, private organizations to obtain vaccines. I know that I’ve got some inquiries about that, and I don’t see that scenario horizon,” Meek says.