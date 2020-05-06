Central Texas Humane Society in need of home for two senior dogs

WACO, Texas – Two furry friends are up for fostering and adoption at the Central Texas Humane Society.

Clarice and Gloria are six and eight-year-old seniors who were surrendered to the shelter over the weekend. They are a bonded pair, and separating the two dogs would be detrimental to their well-being.

They were housed separately overnight, but since they were reunited the next morning, their tails have not stopped wagging.

A home must be found for these golden girls together, where they can live out their lives happily with a family who loves them as much as they love each other.

As seniors, it is important that they get into homes before their health deteriorates from stress at the shelter.

People who are interested in fostering or adopting Clarice and Gloria together should go to hsctx.org and submit an online application, or come to the shelter during operating hours for a paper application.

Be sure to bring your dogs and kids to the meet and greet, and everyone should wear masks.

Fosters and adopters must be at least 18 years old, have valid identification, and renters must provide landlord permission. HSCTX is open Mon-Fri 11am-6pm and Sat 11am-5pm at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.

For more information about animals at the Waco Animal Shelter, please contact Daniela, HSCTX Adoption Coordinator, at danielar@hsctx.org or 254-754-1454.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas