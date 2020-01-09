Central Texas is in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather

WACO, Texas – The Enhanced Outlook is a category produced by the Storms Prediction Center to explain the amount of coverage of severe weather that may occur, but the public is encouraged to not only focus on the category. They should take every threat seriously.

The Storm Prediction Center can issue six different risk categories. Thunderstorm, which has no severe connotations, Marginal, Slight, Enhanced, Moderate, and High.

An Enhanced Risk can mean numerous severe storms are possible across the highlighted region, but this does not mean that the areas labeled as a Slight or Marginal risk won’t see any intense or severe storms.

“Here in North and Central Texas, we try and tell our partners and the public not to only focus on what type of category you are in – that both the slight and enhanced can produce equally damaging and severe weather. We have been known to have some of our bigger severe weather outbreaks in what some people would call ‘just a slight risk’, or even sometimes a marginal risk without even being in those higher categories,” says Jennifer Dunn, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Basically, everyone should be prepared to take action when there is any risk of severe weather.

“The main message that we want to get across is that this could be a potentially severe weather day or even just a severe weather day in general, where people are likely to see hail, damaging winds, or tornadoes. We want them to be prepared, to make preparations, and to be aware as we head into the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow of whats happening, ” says Dunn.