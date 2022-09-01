CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Labor Day is this Monday, which means several places around Central Texas will be closed for the holiday.

The City of Waco says its offices will be closed on Monday. The City’s Solid Waste Offices, Recycle Center, and the Waco Landfill will also be closed. Monday’s trash and recycling will be picked up this Wednesday, September 7.

The Waco-McLennan County Library system will close all branches on Sunday and Monday, and will reopen on Tuesday.

Waco Transit will also be closed. However, medicaid trips will run as scheduled.

The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will all remain open on Monday.

All City of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed on Monday, including the Solid Waste Transfer Station. The week’s collection schedule will be as follows:

Date Trash Collection Recycle, Brush & Bulk September 5, 2022 Holiday Holiday September 6, 2022 Areas 1 & 2 Area 2 September 7, 2022 Areas 3 & 4 Area 4 September 8, 2022 Areas 5 & 6 Area 6 September 9, 2022 Areas 7 & 8 Area 8

Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.

For more information regarding Copperas Cove city facilities closing, you can contact City Hall at (254) 547-4221. For more information regarding the collection schedule, you can contact Solid Waste at (254) 547-4242.

This web story will be updated as more information becomes available.