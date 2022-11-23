KEMPNER, Texas (FOX 44) – The Kempner Police Chief says a man is under arrest after a sexual abuse report.

Chief Heriberto “Eddie” Rodriguez says the department was contacted by State Child Protective Services. Police investigated this matter and presented the findings of the investigation to a magistrate, who issued two arrest warrants for Tyler David Simmons for the charges of Indecency with a Child and Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Chief Rodriguez says the department discovered Simmons’ whereabouts and contacted the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office found and took Simmons into custody without incident.

Simmons is being held in the Gillespie County Jail, with bond set at $250,000. Chief Rodriguez says he is presumed innocent until found guilty by the court.