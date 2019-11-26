Las Vegas man pleads guilty to making threats against TSTC

Devin Wright Handy pleaded guilty Tuesday to making threatening phone calls to Texas State Technical College in Waco and the Texas State Auditor’s office in Austin.

According to court papers, Handy called the auditor’s office on June 26, 2019, around 2:55 in the morning. In the call, Handy is said to be upset about receiving a degree from TSTC in Waco that he did not earn. In the call, he accuses the school of fraudulent activity and threatens to get people shot in their churches.

The same day, prosecutors say Handy called TSTC with the same concerns. They say he threatened to burn the school down.

Texas Rangers learned that Handy made the calls from Las Vegas, so they contacted the police. After officers arrested him, the case was handed over to federal authorities.

A sentencing date for Handy has not been set at this time.