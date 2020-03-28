Central Texas medical professionals in need of supply donations

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – After a conversation with the Texas Medical Association about essential medical supplies, the McLennan County Medical Society learned the state and federal government plans to send out supplies from their stock pile.

But counties like McLennan County could get a smaller portion than a county like Dallas or Travis County, which is why they’ll need support from the community.

“The personal protective equipment drive would be the biggest thing that we need. We were prepared to begin, with but as we continued to go through more and more of these supplies, we’re relying on the public,” says Dr. William McCunniff, Exeuctive Director of the McLennan County Medical Society.

For the last few days, the public health officials reported several new cases of COVID-19 everyday.

With the growing amount of patients, doctors, nurses and folks in Central Texas, medical staffs have had to ramp up their cleaning.

Along with this, they have had to go through an ample amount of personal protective equipment, like gloves and face masks, that have been pretty tough to find at the grocery store lately.

Right now, every need for medical care providers are different.

“I think everyone at this point has different levels of supplies. While one group may have plenty of masks, others are short of gowns and other surgical masks, and N-95’s are kind of different levels of preparedness,” says Dr. McCunniff.

So far, groups like Heart of Texas Goodwill are getting involved by hosting a three-day medical supply drive which began Thursday. People can donate anything from masks and gloves to hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.

The McLennan County Medical Society is taking monetary donations online, as well.

“What we’re asking is for anybody of any amount and any degree of personal protective equipment to go online to CovidWaco.com, and there’s a spot on there where you can donate,” says Dr. McCunniff.

They are saying no donation is insignificant.

“Anything in particular that anyone could provide would definitely be useful. And so, we’re very grateful for what the community has already stepped forward and donated. And we’ll continue to need in the coming days,” he adds.