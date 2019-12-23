Central Texas New Year’s schedule

WACO, Texas- Waco, Temple, and Killeen will have unique schedules for the upcoming holidays.

The City of Waco’s offices and services will be closed on Wednesday, January 1st.

Solid waste will not run collection routes, and buses will not run on New Year’s Day.

Waco Transit is offering free rides on New Year’s Eve. Check here for more information.

The City of Temple’s offices will be closed on New Year’s Day as well.

No trash collections will run on January 1st, but it will resume on January 2nd.

The City of Killeen will pick up your excess holiday trash with New Year’s Eve collections on normal schedules.