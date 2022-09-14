Milam County (FOX 44) — The Thorndale Independent School District canceled classes Wednesday because of a threat on the social media app, Snapchat.

The district says a student received the threat late Tuesday night and the child’s parents sent screenshots to school administrators. They notified law enforcement and decided Wednesday morning to cancel school out of an abundance of caution.

Thorndale ISD says it will use today to check school facilities and prepare for school to resume Thursday. A Grandparents Day event planned for Wednesday has been rescheduled for Thursday.

This latest threat comes after similar threats were received at Waco High School, Whitney Elementary, Pflugerville’s Connally High School, and Heights High School in Houston Tuesday.

At this time, there is no word on whether these incidents are part of a social media challenge or part of a concerted effort.

Making a false report or threat of a school shooting can result in criminal charges and time in prison.