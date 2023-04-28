CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Central Texas school districts will be slightly changing their routines due to the oncoming severe weather.

Baylor University

Baylor University has said its Waco campus is closing at 3:30 p.m. today. No classes will be held after 3:30. All University evening activities have been cancelled.

La Vega ISD

The La Vega Independent School District will release early today in order to have students and staff home before the potential storms.

Dismissal times are as follows:

Primary – 1:30

Elementary – 1:30

Intermediate – 1:30

Junior High – 2:15

High School – 2:20

Lorena ISD

The Lorena Independent School District will be closing early. Schools will be released at 3 p.m. If students ride a bus, they will arrive home earlier than usual. Normal parent pickup procedures will be followed.

Killeen ISD

The Killeen Independent School District announced Friday afternoon that it will be holding all students going to school on Fort Hood campuses until the weather passes. All buses are holding until the weather clears up.

McGregor ISD

The McGregor Independent School District says that students will be released at 2:30 p.m. Parents can pick up children after 1 p.m. to reduce the number of bus riders and to allow the district to deliver students home before storms arrive.

McLennan Community College

Mclennan Community College will close operational offices at 3 p.m. due to severe weather. The college says this includes the LTC and on campus student support services.

Midway ISD

The Midway Independent School District says that parents are allowed and encouraged to pick their student up from school as soon as possible. Classes missed this afternoon will not affect truancy or exemptions.

Student drivers are allowed to leave school at 2:30 p.m. Elementary school buses will start their routes at 2:30 p.m. Secondary buses will run when conditions are safe.

Schools will remain open and provide shelter to students who need it until a student is picked up or on a bus.

Rapaport Academy Elementary

Rapaport Academy Elementary said on social media that all families should make plans to pick up their children by the end of the school day/carpool. Students at MacArthur would need to be picked up no later than 3:30 p.m., Flewellen – 3:40 p.m., and Secondary – 3:50 p.m.

There will be no after-school activities or after-school programs at any location.

If you want to pick up your child earlier, call the front desk of your child’s school or come to the front desk to get them.

Robinson ISD

The Robinson Independent School District says all campuses will release one hour early today. Parents may begin picking up children now, if needed. Buses will also run one hour early. Students on the Intermediate field trip are currently on their way back home. The Intermediate will send out more information to these parents.

Activities for tonight have been postponed or cancelled. The Rockette Revue performance for tonight will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. The regular Saturday performance will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Baseball will play at Connally on Saturday at 11 a.m. Softball Playoffs games will be played on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. in Jarrell.

TSTC in Waco

The Texas State Technical College will close its Waco campus. Normal operations will resume on Monday, May 1.

Waco ISD

The Waco Independent School District is releasing all elementary students at 2:45 p.m. Car riders and buses will begin at this time.

Secondary car riders will be dismissed at 2:45 p.m. Bus routes for secondary students will begin at 5 p.m.

All after school activities have been canceled.

West ISD

West Independent School District Superintendent David Truitt said school will be released at 1:45 p.m. for parent and bus pick up. West Middle School and High School will release at 2 p.m. for parent and bus pick up.

Bus stop times will be adjusted by approximately 90 minutes. Parents can pick up their students before the early release time, but must follow the usual early pick up procedures for each campus front office.

FOX 44 News will update this story as more information becomes available.