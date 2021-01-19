Central Texas school districts prepare to air Presidential Inauguration in classrooms

TEMPLE, Texas – As the Presidential Inauguration approaches on Wednesday, several school districts in Central Texas will have it air in their government and history classes.

This year will be a very different Inauguration experience – with what happened previously in the Capitol and because of COVID-19. Temple Independent School District teacher Julie Garza discusses why the Inauguration is such an important teaching moment for her high school students.

“I try to teach my students all the time that, yes, we have a lot of crazy things going on in 2020. But, you know, our country was built to last for a purpose. We’ve been through a lot of hard times before, and our government has always withstood. And it will continue to withstand. And that’s why the Inauguration is still always a very important event for students to understand how our government works, and the process of the Executive Branch, and all of those things,” Garza says.

Temple ISD stated that even though the Inauguration is an important event for students to learn about, they will be airing it for the classes that fits best to their lesson plans.