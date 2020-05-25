Central Texas sees a change in how holidays are celebrated

WACO, Texas – Thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are seeing a change to different holidays all across the nation – and Memorial Day is no exception.

Harker Heights moved their Memorial Day observations online in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“We need to remember the Gold Star families. The spouses, children, parents, siblings and others left behind to grieve over the loss of a loved one everyday,” says Mayor Spencer Smith, with the City of Harker Heights.

“This year, our observance of Memorial Day is a little different from previous years as we help to slow the spread of COVID-19 pandemic through social distancing. Instead of participating in parades and large Memorial Day events, we can remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in more private ways,” says Colonel Ralph Overland, Commander of the 3rd Calvary Regiment.

The city released a video on their Facebook page in the morning and asked citizens participate in a national Moment of Silence later in the afternoon.

“We can honor our fallen heroes in the National Moment of Remembrance. A call to remember those Americans who died in service to our nation,” says Colonel Overland.

Harker Heights isn’t the only organization that moved Memorial Day remembrances online.

The Texas Veterans Land Board taking to Zoom to stream their Memorial, with a very powerful message.

“We remind our fellow Texans and our fellow Americans that Memorial Day is not canceled today. Through these unique and unprecedented times, it has presented us with a new path to navigate. But one thing is for sure, we never forget our fallen or our heroes,” says George P. Bush.

Organizers across Central Texas are working on plans for summer and fall events.

McLennan County is taking it one step further – already canceling the 2020 Brazos Nights Concert Series and the annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration.