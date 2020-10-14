Central Texas sees an increase in early voting

Voters line up outside to cast ballots in the general election at the Henrico County general registrar’s office in Henrico County, Va., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on the first day of the state’s 45-day early voting period. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

The numbers are in for the first day of early voting in Central Texas, and most counties are seeing an increase from the 2016 Presidential election.

In McLennan County, 5,154 people lined up on Tuesday to make their voices heard. Combine that with the 6,737 people who have already mailed in their ballots and the total is 11,891.

In 2016, the first day of early voting for the Nov. 8th election only garnered 2,776 votes in person. Only 5,574 people in total mailed in their ballots in McLennan County that year.

In Bell County, the numbers are similar. 6,097 people voted on Tuesday, with another 2,511 mailing in their ballots. Four years ago, 60,882 people voted early and 6,826 people voted by mail.

Coryell County also saw an increase in early and mail in voting. 2,029 people hit the polls Tuesday, compared to 1,651 on the first day of early voting in 2016.

Early voting doesn’t end until Oct. 30th, so there is plenty of time to make your vote count.