The Central Texas Turkey Trot is going virtual for the first time in its 15 year history.

Altrusa International of the Brazos says runners can pick their own course as well as their own time.

To earn a Turkey Trot t-shirt and medal, you need to register and complete a 5k or 5k run between Nov. 21st and Nov. 30th.

All proceeds will go to Altrusa International community partnerships, including The Cove and our Boys and Girls Club Literacy Project.