Central Texas VA announces changes to Veterans’ food pantry truck services

CENTRAL TEXAS- Veterans participating in the CTVHS food pantry will still be able to get their meals.

Veterans are asked to adhere to a 6 ft. social distance between others.

Pre-assembled boxes will be given to Veterans taking advantage of picking up food pantry items.

For Waco, the regularly scheduled date is April 1 (1st Monday each month) from 9 to 11 a.m., but the location is changed to Goodwill (parking lot) in Waco at the intersection of New Road and Bagby Avenue until further notice.

For Temple, regularly scheduled date is March 26 (4th Thursday each month) from 9 to 11 a.m., but the location is changed to American Legion Post 133 (parking lot) in Temple at the intersection of South 25th Street and Avenue M until further notice.

For Austin normally held the fourth Tuesday of each month, the service is cancelled until further notice.

CTVHCS continues to urge Veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), flu or cold should call 1-800-423-2111 before coming to CTVHCS facilties. Clinical staff are available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage. This service is available at no cost to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.

Additional changes to operations may be made as the situation changes.

More information for Veterans is here: https://www.va.gov/coronavirus

For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC Coronavirus Disease 2019 website.

For more about CTVHCS facilities and to keep informed, visit the website at: http://www.centraltexas.va.gov/ or our facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CentralTexasVA