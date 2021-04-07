Central Texas VA now vaccinating all vets, caregivers, spouses

FILE – In this file photo dated Monday, March 22, 2021, vials of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in a fridge at the local vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. German officials have decided to limit the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under 60 after more unusual blood clots were reported in a small number of people who received the shots. Earlier this month, more than a dozen countries, including Germany, suspended their use of AstraZeneca over the blood clot issue. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has announced that it is now vaccinating all veterans, their caregivers, spouses and CHAMPVA beneficiaries under the SAVE LIVES Act.

Walk-in clinics are open Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. til 3:00 p.m.

Veterans may also schedule appointments during this time period at these locations:

Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center at 7901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple

Doris Miller Veteran’s Medical Center at 4800 Memorial Drive Building 6 in Waco

To be vaccinated through VA under the SAVE LIVES Act, an eligible Veteran is defined as anyone who served in the U.S. military.

An eligible spouse includes marriage, same-sex, and common-law marriages. This includes a widow or widower of a Veteran. If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine.

An eligible caregiver is any family member or friend who provides care to the Veteran. Caregivers may help the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing, or with tasks like shopping or transportation.

Walk-ins will be vaccinated on a first-come, first-served basis. Wait times will depend on interest.

For more information or to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine to here

In Texas as of March 31, 2021, VA had administered more than 176,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses and about 70,000 Veterans across the state are now fully vaccinated.