Central Texas VA sets Vaccine Clinic for veterans over 75 for Saturday

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enrolled Veterans aged 75 years and older. Supplies of the vaccine are limited.

Vaccinations available at the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System are only for enrolled Veterans; not caregivers or family members.

The clinic will be held at the Olin E. Teague veterans medical Center, Gold Team, Primary Care at 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. or while vaccine supplies last.

Veterans are asked to call 1-800-423-2111 and press #2 to schedule an appointment. Due to current high call volumes, callers may experience delays; however, you must remain on the line to be scheduled.

Walk-ins will be accepted until 2 p.m. and vaccinated based on vaccine availability. Long wait times are expected.

Veterans must bring proper identification with them to verify VA enrollment and schedule their second dose; administered approximately 21 days after the first. Both vaccines are required for maximum efficacy.

The most common side effects for the Moderna vaccine are injection site pain, fatigue, and headache. Any side effects usually disappear within 48 hours. Clinical staff are available for assistance throughout the vaccination process.