CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Cities across Central Texas are preparing for Veterans Day.

The annual Veterans Day ceremony in Harker Heights took place Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Harker Heights Activities Center – located at 400 Indian Trail. The public was invited to join and honor all who have served our country. This year’s event was held indoors.

The City of Temple also hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. This event was also open to the public.

It took place at 11:30 a.m. at the Santa Fe Plaza, located at 301 W. Avenue A. During the ceremony, Mayor Tim Davis presented a proclamation in recognition of Veterans Day.

Also in Temple, the Temple High School Air Force JROTC honored local veterans by holding a Veteran’s Day Pass-In-Review ceremony on Thursday. This was a salute to those who have served. The ceremony lasted approximately 30 minutes, and attendees were encouraged to be in place 15 minutes before the ceremony starts. Veterans and community members were encouraged to attend.

The event was held at the Temple High School Soccer Complex at noon.

(Courtesy: Temple ISD)

There will also be a Veterans Day Parade in Waco this Friday at 11 a.m. It will start at the intersection of Austin Avenue and 12th Street, and will and head north to 3rd Street. The McLennan County Veterans Association and the Stan C. Parker Foundation are hosting the parade.