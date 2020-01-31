Central Texas Veterans Health Care System celebrates new children’s helicopter playscape

TEMPLE, Texas – The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System (CTVHCS) celebrated the opening of a new children’s helicopter playscape at a ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon.

After veterans at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center voiced the need to have a fun place on the Temple grounds to accommodate visits with their children, CTVHCS staff started working to solve this problem.

James “Toby” Johnson took the lead on the project to plan and create a safe, child- friendly play area after he witnessed veterans trying to spend quality “fun” time with their family.

CTVHCS has expressed its sincere appreciation to PENFED Credit Union and their Board President Ed Cody for their donation totaling $22,454.88 to fund the project, as well as to United Rentals in Temple and Pro Star Rentals in Belton for donating the use of their equipment to help complete this project.

The new playscape is located adjacent to Tarrant Lake at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, located at 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple, Texas.