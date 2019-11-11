Central Texas Veterans to receive Congressional Veteran Commendation

TALLADEGA, AL – MAY 05: A giant American Flag waves above the track during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Aaron’s 499 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 5, 2013 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Bill Flores (R-Texas) announced the recipients of the 2019 TX-17 Congressional Veteran Commendation, a unique award that recognizes local veterans for their outstanding service to our nation and community.

“The service of our nation’s veterans should always be recognized, especially when that service continues above and beyond their military career,” Congressman Flores said. “The 17th Congressional District is fortunate to have so many veterans who are devoted to serving both our country and communities. For the eighth consecutive year, I am once again humbled to present 20 distinguished veterans with the TX-17 Congressional Veteran Commendation. It is fitting that these acknowledgements are made on Veterans Day, the day we pay tribute to the selfless military men and women who answered the call to serve our great nation.”

Congressman Flores started awarding the TX-17 Congressional Veteran Commendation annually on Veterans Day, beginning in 2012. The veterans who receive this commendation are nominated by local members of the community in recognition of both their military service and their service to our TX-17 communities. Recipients of the commendation receive a special commemorative challenge coin, a certificate of recognition and a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in their honor on Veterans Day.

“This tradition of recognizing our deserving veterans is one that I know our constituents have come to cherish as it highlights the sacrifices our military men and women have made for our freedom and liberties, as well as for our local communities,” Congressman Flores said. “I look forward to awarding these veterans with their well-deserved commendations in person over the next few weeks.”

2019 TX-17 Congressional Veteran Commendation recipients:

• James A. “Jim” Allmon, of Waco – U.S. Air Force, 1975-1979

• Edward M. “Ed” Brown, of Waco – U.S. Air Force, Operation Desert Shield, 1971-1992

• Glenn G. Burnside II, of College Station – U.S. Marine Corps, Operation Desert Shield, 1973-1993

• Doris J. Carter, of College Station – U.S. Marine Corps, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, 1989-2009

• Herbert R. “Herb” Casey, Jr., of Mexia – U.S. Air Force, Vietnam Conflict, 1970-1974

• Charles A. “Chuck” Ellison, of College Station – U.S. Army, 1979-1983

• Larry Gee, M.D., of Waco – U.S. Air Force, 1989-1994

• Charles Howard, of Waco – U.S. Navy, 1983-1989

• Leslie D. “Les” Labertew, of Caldwell – U.S. Air Force, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom, 1988-2010

• Don L. Ling, Jr., of Bryan – U.S. Army, Vietnam Conflict, 1967-1970

• Susan D. Marty, of College Station – U.S. Air Force, 1982-1987

• John D. McGuire, of Bryan – U.S. Marine Corps, Operation Uphold Democracy, 1974-1995

• William A. “Wick” McKean, of College Station – U.S. Army, Vietnam Conflict, 1969-1972

• Susan D. Marty, of College Station – U.S. Air Force, 1982-1987

• James E. Oden, of Pflugerville – U.S. Army, Vietnam Conflict, 1965-1970

• Robert B. Reid, of College Station – U.S. Air Force, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, 1997-2017

• Troy J. Robie, of College Station – U.S. Navy, 1987-2008

• Jan L. Rueschhoff, of College Station – U.S. Army, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom

• Edmond S. Solymosy, of College Station – U.S. Army, Vietnam Conflict, 1961-1991

• Stephen P. “Steve” Washburn, of Pflugerville – U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam Conflict, 1969-1975

Presentations of the individual TX-17 Congressional Veteran Commendations will take place over the coming weeks and will be announced as they are scheduled.

For more information about the commendation visit Flores.house.gov/congressional-veteran-commendation/