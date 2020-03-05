Central Texas VHCS Women’s Program

TEMPLE, Texas- Central Texas Veterans Health Care System (CTVHCS) invites women Veterans to continue making history with the Department of Veterans Affairs .

The public is invited to attend the Women’s Program on March 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. outside Building 204, in Valet Lobby, at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, in Temple.

Women comprise about 10 percent of the Veterans VA serves nationwide, and that number is set to increase, as women are about 20 percent of our military forces.

For Central Texas, women comprise 13 percent of the Veteran population we serve.

For decades, VA’s principal patient base was men. But today’s VA facilities provide comprehensive primary care for women, as well as gynecology, maternity, specialty care and mental health services.

In the last fiscal year, 41 percent of all women Veterans were enrolled in VA. We expect that number to keep climbing as customer service and patient experiences for women Veterans continue to improve.

Since VA started tracking outpatient satisfaction in 2017, we’ve seen women’s trust in VA climb higher and higher.

In 2019, 83.8 percent of female Veterans trusted the care they got at VA, and initial data in 2020 is on pace to see that trust score rise to nearly 85 percent.

CTVHCS offers a host of services geared toward women Veterans, including Wellness and Healthy Living, Homeless services, Reproductive services, and Mammography Preventive Care.