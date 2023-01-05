CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some events taking place in Central Texas this weekend and going extreme as well as spooky!

First off, if you’re a fan of autosports and looking for a thrilling experience, then start your engines and come to the Temple Mall! Nitro Extreme features cars, monster trucks, motorcycles, stunts and more. The action will take place from January 5 – 8 in the mall parking lot, located at 3111 S 31st Street. Just look for the checkered flags!

Here’s when all the excitement will start each day:

January 5: – 7:30 p.m.

January 6: – 7:30 p.m.

January 7: – 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

January 8: – 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The show will feature nearly two hours of entertainment. Tickets can be purchased in advance at nitroextreme.com. For more information, you can visit the Nitro Extreme Tour website or call 941-704-8572.

Meanwhile, the Dr. Pepper Museum is inviting the public to come out for an exclusive Paranormal Experience! During a two-hour tour, attendees will get to see a different side of the Museum – one that most guests will never experience.

For decades, paranormal investigators and Dr. Pepper Museum staff have experienced paranormal activity such as floating orbs, shadow figures, voices, apparitions and overwhelming emotions. On this tour, guides will lead people through both of the Museum’s buildings – including the off-limits basement – to hear about the Museum’s history and investigate its paranormal activity with tools such as EMF readers.

The experience includes:

A two-hour guided paranormal investigation of both Museum buildings, including the basement of the historic Kellum Rotan Building

Paranormal investigation tools and flashlights provided

Glass bottle of Dr Pepper

An exclusive Paranormal Merch Pop-Up

Because of the nature of the tour, here are some other things attendees need to know:

Guests must be 18 years or older to participate

Guests must wear closed-toe shoes

Guests must sign a waiver indicating that they understand the various hazards that come with a dimly lit tour of an old building

There are no food or beverages allowed on the tour

For more information, including how to book your experience, you can go here.