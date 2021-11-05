Central Texas woman arrested for allegedly abandoning puppy in park

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – A Central Texas woman is arrested for allegedly abandoning her puppy in a park without food or water.

On October 19, Alyce Everton attempted to rehome her Rhodesian Ridgeback puppy on Facebook. Multiple people shared her post and tried to help her. After being unsuccessful, Everton drove to the Falls on the Brazos Park and abandoned the puppy on October 22.

On October 28, a deputy on patrol found the abandoned puppy at the Falls. Efforts to find the owner were made, and with the community helping, Everton was found. After an investigation, it was discovered Everton did not want the dog. Austin Boxer Rescue immediately responded and took the dog to Temple for a full exam.

A person commits an offense if the person knowingly, intentionally, or recklessly abandons an animal who is in the owner’s custody without making reasonable arrangements for assumption of custody by another person. Everton also failed to provide food, water, care, shelter to the extent required to maintain the animal in a state of good health and failed to provide the proper veterinary care.

A warrant was issued for Everton for Cruelty to a Non-Livestock Animal. With the assistance of a Marlin Police officer, Everton was arrested in Marlin and booked into the Falls County Jail. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Heart of Texas Lost and Found Pets, Animal Medical Care in Temple, Cribs for Canines, Austin Boxer Rescue and the Falls County community in assisting with this case.

Source: Falls County Sheriff’s Office