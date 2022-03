WACO, Texas – The doors will officially open at the new Paul Tyson Stadium in Waco on Friday morning.

The Waco Independent School District, along with Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and the City Council, will be in attendance for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

This $9 million stadium will seat 2,000 people. It is named after the Waco High School football coach who led his team to four state championships – three of those in a row.

The stadium is located on 44th Street and Trice Avenue.