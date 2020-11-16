Cesar Chavez Middle School closing Monday

Sunday evening Alonzo McAdoo, principal of Cesar Chavez Middle School, sent the following message to Cesar Chavez families and employees:

“Today, we learned that two more people, who have been on campus at Cesar Chavez, tested positive for COVID-19. We have already notified the families of any students and any employees who were in close contact with the people who tested positive most recently. Those students and employees have been told to stay home for 14 days from their last contact with someone who tested positive.

“Following these most recent cases, more than a dozen teachers will be out for the week along with a number of other employees. While most of our teachers are able to teach remotely, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space.

“As a result, Cesar Chavez Middle School will transition to fully remote instruction starting tomorrow (Monday, Nov. 16), and the campus will remain closed to in-person instruction through Thanksgiving Break. At this time, we plan to reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 30.

“All of our students have already received Chromebooks that they regularly take home with them. In addition, any students without internet access at home are able to check out a mobile hotspot. If you need technical assistance with your student’s Chromebook or a mobile hotspot, you can reach our student help desk between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. All areas of the campus will be deep cleaned and sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants before the campus reopens for in-person instruction.

“Also, free COVID-19 testing is available in our community, and I would encourage you to consider taking advantage of it. You can find a list of community testing sites and hours at covidwaco.com. Please note that pre-registration is required.

“Thank you for helping us make this transition to remote learning as smooth as possible. As always, if there is something that your student needs to be successful, please let us know.”