Challenger Learning Center turns tragedy into unique learning experience

WACO, Texas – Most Americans over a certain age remember where they were when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded shortly after take off – killing all seven astronauts on board.

Making a positive turn on the tragedy which happened 35 years ago Thursday, the Challenger Learning Center on the campus of Texas State Technical College in Waco honors those lost in the explosion while also teaching children practical science and math skills.

“Space and science isn’t going anywhere,” says Challenger Learning Center program assistant Kelly Persilver. “We need students to learn all about what happened in the past, so that way in the future, when we go to Mars, they won’t make the same mistakes.”

The center provides a simulator of the mission from the view of the astronauts and the mission control crew – giving them the knowledge and tools to complete the mission which was tragically cut short in 1986.

The idea for the simulators came from the families of the seven astronauts lost in the explosion – spearheaded by Dr. June Scobee-Rodgers, whose late husband Dick Scobee was the flight’s commander.

“Not only do they have this chance to become aware of what space travel is all about and the joy and excitement of the team effort, but they are learning that this is actually science,” Scobee-Rodgers said. “We’re applying our science lessons.”

The Challenger Learning Center not only pays tribute to the lives lost that day, but it also paves the way for the next generation to not only complete the Challenger’s mission, and allows them to be inspired to take on their own.

“There’s a lot of good coming out of this because of the students we’re reaching,” Persilver said. “Some students would have never have known if they didn’t get to come to any of our centers, and because they come here and they get to experience the hands-on activities, we could be having the next astronaut come through our building.”