FORT HOOD, Texas – As of July 8, a change in Fort Hood gate access and identification checks is in effect.

The Directorate of Emergency Services has implemented a modified approach to ID card and Pass check procedures during midday peak traffic hours. Customers can expect delays during 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. This will allow for extra time to enter.

Source: Fort Hood Broadcast Operations