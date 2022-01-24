TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: Temple’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination site operating date will be extended through Friday, February 11.

The operating days will shift to Monday through Friday, and will be closed on weekends.

The operating hours, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., or until the site reaches capacity – and the location, the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, will remain the same.

For more information, you can view our previous story here. You can also contact Temple Fire & Rescue Emergency Management Specialist Jennifer Henager at jhenager@templetx.gov.