CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – The Waco and Killeen Farmers Markets are still going strong, but there’s been a few changes in their operations.

In Waco, the regular market hours have returned, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Vendors are still ready with locally-pastured meats and produce, as well as artisan foods and bakery items. Feel free to brring the family and enjoy the local music during the fall season!

If you are a Waco artisan looking for a space to showcase your crafts, there is also an open call for handmade vendors to join the Handmade Markets on the 3rd Saturday of each month.

In addition, the Bridge Street Farmers Market is back for the fall season! Visitors can come out every Wednesday night, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Attendees can also de-stress with free yoga on the Cowboy lawn.

Meanwhile in Killeen, the City has announced the return of the Farmers Market to Historic Downtown each Friday, beginning September 22. The Killeen Farmers Market will feature the first-ever “Night Market,” and will be home to 20 local artisans, craft brewers, local chefs and bakers, and fresh local produce.

The Farmers Market will be every Friday until November 3, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Each week will have something unique, such as a pumpkin carving contest in October.

The City says that holding the Farmers Market at night will welcome in the fall season with twinkling lights, live music, signature cocktails and fun for everyone. The community is asked to show its support.

If you would like to be a vendor, you can visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/Rec for more information.