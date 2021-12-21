A man originally detained as a ” person of interest ” in a December 10 shooting at a Mexia apartment complex has now been formally charged in the incident.

Seventeen-year-old Roman Henderson recently living in Mexia was booked into the Limestone County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police opened their investigation into the shooting December 10 into the shooting that occurred at the complex in the 1100 block of North Ross Street, having responded to a shots fired call.

The department discovered there were two gunshot victims, who were initially treated at Parkview Regional Hospital, and one of the victims was airlifted to the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple.