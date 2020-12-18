Charges filed in November Waco murder

Waco police report murder charges have filed on a man who was already in jail in connection with the November 4 shooting death of Bryan Johnson.

Johnson was killed in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen in Waco.

Police identified 26-year-old Berry Freeman as a suspect in the case.

Freeman had been arrested November 10th on a warrant for a parole violation, picked up by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said after he was arrested for the parole violation, investigators were able to conduct interviews and gain what they termed “valuable information” about what had occurred the evening the murder took place.

Bynum said that after interviews were conducted and evidence collected and reviewed, the lead detective was able to obtain an arrest warrant charging Freeman with the murder.

He was then served with that warrant in jail.