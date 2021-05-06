Charges filed in Temple East French Avenue murder

Temple police report an 18-year-old man has now been charged with murder in the February 24th shooting death of a 19-year-old woman.

The arrest warrant for Christopher James DeLeon was obtained Wednesday and he was arrested the same day.

DeLeon had been found at the scene at the time of the shooting and had been initially held pending formal charging.

Temple police had responded to the shooting early on the morning of Wednesday February 24 and found the female victim, later identified as 19-year-old Claire Hernandez.

She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and died the next day.