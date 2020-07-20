Charges of continuous smuggling of persons added to drug charges after car stopped in Lacy Lakeview

Bond was increased to $200,000 for a man originally arrested when drugs were found during a traffic stop in Lacy Lakeview, and now facing charges of continuous smuggling of persons.

Daniel Kwon and two women who were in the car were taken to jail back in mid June after a white 2014 Dodge Charger was stopped in the 3000 block of of New Dallas Highway in Lacy Lakeview because of a defective headlight.

A search of the car was conducted after a deputy making the stop smelled marijuana.

Since then, investigators have added the charges against Daniel Kwon.

The new arrest affidavit states that it was determined that a woman in the car to whom he is married is in the country illegally having overstayed a visa.

The investigator learned that the two were married just days before she was to leave.

The affidavit stated that the investigator learned that Kwon indicated that if she married him, he would bring her family to the U.S. from Korea.

The investigator stated in the affidavit that during a search of Kwon’s phone, he located messages between Kwon and another man saying he had someone who would pay for the help in staying in the country and referred to his new wife that is ten years younger than he is.

The affidavit stated that because of the nature of the investigation as well as messages between Kwon and others along with interviews conducted with the wife that it appeared that Kwon was using the woman’s immigration status to his benefit and possibly the financial benefit of others.

The affidavit also stated Kwon knew she had overstayed her visa and has been transporting her from state to state.

During a search of the car during the traffic stop several illicit narcotics found, including cocaine, Adderall, MDMA, liquid and edible THC, Methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

In addition, two handguns were located in the vehicle, one with the serial number obliterated found under the driver seat and a Glock found under the passenger seat.

The new charges were served against Kwon Friday.

He had remained in jail after his initial arrest June 15.