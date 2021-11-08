Charges set for man arrested in Riesel shooting incident that left officer injured

A 21-year-old Dallas man is being held under a half-million dollars bond in connection with a weekend incident that left a Riesel police officer injured.

Lamar Garfield Wright III remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday on a prohibited weapon charge.

He was booked in by Texas Rangers following the incident Saturday.

Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow says his officer stopped a car for speeding. He believed the driver had illegal substances in the vehicle and as he tried to get the driver and passenger out of the car, a weapon inside the vehicle discharged.

Chief Krumnow said it was not clear if the officer was intentionally shot or it was an accident.

He said the injury appeared to have been from some sort of shrapnel from the door being hit.

DPS spokesman Sgt Ryan Howard confirmed that the arrest was in connection with the incident but said no further information would be released.

No information on the exact type of weapon was released other than it was some sort of rifle.

The investigation was being conducted by the Texas Rangers.

The officer was not seriously injured and was expected to be back on duty in a few days.