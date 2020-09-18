Charred remains found in burned pickup at Copperas Cove

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office reports unidentified charred remains were found in a burned out pickup truck near Copperas Cove.

A statement released by Sheriff Jess Ramos said at 1:43 p.m. Thursday, the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Copperas Cove Police reporting that a vehicle was on fire in the 200 block of West US Highway 190.

The statement said a four-door Ford pickup was located in a lower gravel pit behind a cement business and was completely burned out.

There appeared to be charred remains in the driver’s seat.

No positive identification of the remains or the vehicle could be made at the scene.

The Copperas Cove Police department, Texas Rangers and Lampasas Police assisted in processing the crime scene, including drone photography.

A semi-automatic pistol was found on the driver’s seat next to the remains.

Lampasas County Justice of the Peace Greg Chapman ordered an autopsy to determine if the remains were human and to determine if a DNA identification could be made.

The vehicle was secured for further processing and an investigation is underway to make a positive identification of the remains and confirm the registered owner of the vehicle.