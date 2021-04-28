Chase through Waco streets results in multiple arrests

A pursuit of stolen vehicles resulted in multiple arrests in two separate incidents apparently going on at the same time.

One of the vehicles was pursued through streets in areas ranging from Beverly Hills, through parts of south Waco and on into north Waco for almost an hour.

One of the vehicles being pursued was disabled near the Kitok’s Restaurant on North 18th street with suspects bailing out and eventually being caught as they fled on foot.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office helicopter flying over the scene gave directions and tracked the suspect vehicle.

One of the pursued vehicles was being processed near 18th and Maple Avenue.

The fleeing vehicle at times was spotted going the wrong way on one way streets and cutting through alleyways as the helicopter borne deputies tried to keep track of its location.

Initially after the incident ended there appeared to have been no injuries.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office reports one of the pursuits began near Downsville involving a suspected stolen vehicle.

That vehicle had earlier been tracked via OnStar.

That vehicle was dropped at an apartment complex and another vehicle was taken.

After a lengthy through city streets, the vehicle was disabled by a ” pit maneuver” near the Kitok’s restaurant with the driver fleeing on foot.

He was caught in an alleyway a couple of blocks away.

In the other incident a DPS trooper had made a traffic stop, with the driver eventually caught near 20th and Trice.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said aggravated assault and evading arrest with a motor vehicle were being filed in the second incident.

Waco police, McLennan County deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers were all involved in the chase