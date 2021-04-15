Check on disabled vehicle brings arrest of armed man in Lacy Lakeview

Lacy Lakeview officers found themselves dealing with a man in a car with a weapon in his lap early Thursday morning, but all ended well with the man being safely taken into custody.

Police Chief John Truehitt said the incident began as what was believed to be an “assist motorist” situation about 3:30 a.m. when officers spotted the vehicle stopped on the south bound side of I-35.

As they approached, they noticed there was no driver behind the wheel of the stopped vehicle and a man who appeared to be sleeping or passed out in the passenger seat.

As officers moved to make contact, they noticed he had a sawed off rifle in his lap.

Officers were able to take the passenger into custody without further incident, identifying him as 34-year-old Romeo Diaz.

A search turned up a controlled substance with officers also determining that Diaz was a convicted felon, for whom possession of a firearm is a third-degree felony in itself.

It was also determined that the sawed-off rifle is an illegal firearm.

Diaz was transported to the McLennan County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.