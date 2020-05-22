Check Out Fox 44’s “Labor of Love” Date-Night in a Box Winner

Congratulations to Chris Wanless! He’s the winner of Fox 44’s “Labor of Love” Date-Night in a Box Givaway.

The box, valued around $550 , was sponsored by Fox 44 and Pignetti’s Italian restaurant, and is full of everything he needs to make an at home date night spectacular. The box is inspired by Fox’s new reality show of the same name , which airs on Thursdays at 8.

Chris says he entered the contest on a whim, and he says he hopes that he can use the box to give his wife the anniversary she deserves.