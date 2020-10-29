Check out Hewitt’s Curbside Halloween Bash!

HEWITT, Texas – Hewitt businesses and schools are hoping to get the community into the Halloween spirit with a Curbside Bash from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

This year’s Curbside Halloween Bash is socially distanced, and a drive-thru.

The fun is put on at Castleman Creek Elementary by In-Commons Bank and the City of Hewitt.

The free event includes contact-less trick-or-treating from your vehicle. Canned goods will also be accepted for Hewitt First United Methodist Church’s Hallelujah Food Pantry.

For more information, you can click here.