Child bitten by snake at High Point Elementary School

TEMPLE, Texas – A High Point Elementary School student is recovering after being bitten by a rattlesnake on the playground Tuesday afternoon.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the call around 2:00 p.m. after the ten-year-old was bitten on the foot. The child was transported by EMS to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The snake has been captured, and is no longer a threat to the public.
Spring and summer temperatures mean wildlife are on the move, increasing the number of encounters. Temple Fire & Rescue would like to remind everyone to pay close attention to their surroundings during the warmer weather season.
Here are some safety tips to help prevent a snake bite:
- Be cautious near high grass, trash or wood piles.
- Move things around with a shovel instead of picking up items when you cannot see underneath.
- Do not pick up snakes.
- Back away from the area where the snake was located, and the snake will likely go away.
- Leave snakes alone and they will leave you alone.
Call 9-1-1 if you are bitten or have an emergency.
Source: Temple Fire & Rescue