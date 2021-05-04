Child bitten by snake at High Point Elementary School

TEMPLE, Texas – A High Point Elementary School student is recovering after being bitten by a rattlesnake on the playground Tuesday afternoon.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the call around 2:00 p.m. after the ten-year-old was bitten on the foot. The child was transported by EMS to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The snake has been captured, and is no longer a threat to the public.

Spring and summer temperatures mean wildlife are on the move, increasing the number of encounters. Temple Fire & Rescue would like to remind everyone to pay close attention to their surroundings during the warmer weather season.

Here are some safety tips to help prevent a snake bite:

Be cautious near high grass, trash or wood piles.

Move things around with a shovel instead of picking up items when you cannot see underneath.

Do not pick up snakes.

Back away from the area where the snake was located, and the snake will likely go away.

Leave snakes alone and they will leave you alone.

Call 9-1-1 if you are bitten or have an emergency.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue