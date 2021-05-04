Child bitten by snake at High Point Elementary School

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Temple Fire & Rescue)

TEMPLE, Texas – A High Point Elementary School student is recovering after being bitten by a rattlesnake on the playground Tuesday afternoon.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the call around 2:00 p.m. after the ten-year-old was bitten on the foot. The child was transported by EMS to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The snake has been captured, and is no longer a threat to the public.

Spring and summer temperatures mean wildlife are on the move, increasing the number of encounters. Temple Fire & Rescue would like to remind everyone to pay close attention to their surroundings during the warmer weather season.

Here are some safety tips to help prevent a snake bite:

  • Be cautious near high grass, trash or wood piles.
  • Move things around with a shovel instead of picking up items when you cannot see underneath.
  • Do not pick up snakes.
  • Back away from the area where the snake was located, and the snake will likely go away.
  • Leave snakes alone and they will leave you alone.

Call 9-1-1 if you are bitten or have an emergency.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected