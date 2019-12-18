Child calls police to say home alone, mom is arrested

Bond has been set at $200,000 for a 25-year-old Killeen woman after her own seven-year-old child called police to report being left home alone along with a four-year-old sibling.

Lydia Ivette Gonzales was arrested when she returned home and was met by officers who had gone there.

Police had gone to the home in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue Sunday morning after they got the call from the child saying that the two of them had been left alone overnight.

Gonzales was arrested at the scene when she returned, taken first to the Killeen City Jail, then to Bell County where she remained Wednesday.