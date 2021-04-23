Child killed in accident involving tractor

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – A Brazos County child is killed in an accident involving a tractor.

Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an agency assist call Friday afternoon involving a child who was injured by a tractor near the 9000 block of Mumford Road.

Volunteers with the Fire Department were on scene shortly before deputies arrived. However, despite the best efforts to provide lifesaving measures for the child, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Investigators with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to begin a preliminary investigation of the death.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office