Child locked in garage as punishment, woman arrested

Killeen police say a 45-year-old woman has been arrested after investigators determined that a child was locked in a garage as punishment.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said detectives with the special victims unit got the case on a referral from Family Protective Services.

Investigators say they determined that an eight-year-old girl was placed in a garage for what the victim described as ” a long time” as a form of punishment because she had touched the food of another person in the household.

Miramontez said that while the victim was in the garage she became hungry and ate some dog food.

When the suspect found out, the victim said she was assaulted.

The victim was also punished for soiling herself while being made to stay in the garage and had to stay in that condition until she was allowed back into the house.

The investigation began in April when detectives first got the case.

A complaint was filed and a warrant was issued for a charge of injury to a child and the woman, identified as 45-year-old Ratasha La Shawn Martinez was arrested.

She was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday night and remained in the jail Tuesday with her bond set at $200,000.