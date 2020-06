A Waco Fire Department report says initial reports indicate a young child playing with a lighter was what started a fire that damaged a Waco home Tuesday night.

Fire units were sent to 3605 Hay Street at 8:08 p.m.

The first firefighters on the scene reported smoke and flames visible from a corner bedroom.

A woman and her three small children had all gotten out safely.

Those displaced reported they had other family locally to stay with.