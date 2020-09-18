Child seriously hurt when hit by pickup on Waco street

Waco police report a seven-year-old child was seriously injured Thursday evening when struck by a pickup on a busy city street.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said it happened about 8:00 p.m. in the 5200 block of Sanger Avenue just east of Lake Air Drive.

The child had been in the parking lot of a convenience store and the Dodge Ram pickup had been going west on Sanger.

Exactly how the accident had occurred was not yet clear Friday afternoon, but the driver was not cited and did stop.

The child was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple.

The victim’s condition was not available by late Friday.