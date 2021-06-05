Children with No Limitations Waco take part in Ninja Warrior Course

WACO, Texas – The athletes of No Limitations Waco tested their ninja skills Saturday morning with the Ninja Warrior Course.

It was a fun day at the Extraco Events Center as around 200 special needs children of all ages tested their skills.

No Limitations Waco is a non-profit in Central Texas that provides opportunities for the special needs community to gather and enjoy sports as well as other activities.

Saturday, kids took part in a large obstacle course and team building activities.

“I say every single day there are no limitations and I believe that we can really incorporate that in our daily lives and today they are seeing there are no limitations, they can be ninjas too like the ninjas they see on TV,” said Coleen Heaton, Founder and Executive Director of No Limitations Waco.

The Ninja Warrior course is a travelling course that visits cities around the country.

