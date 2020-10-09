Chilton Football activities suspended, Hubbard Homecoming football game postponed because of COVID-19

Chilton High School football is suspended until further notice because a varsity member of the team has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district announced on Facebook that the student was not infected on the high school campus, but he did attend practices there for most of the week.

All members of the varsity team are being transitioned to remote learning and contact tracing has begun.

This means Friday’s game against Hubbard HS is being postponed. It would have been Hubbard’s homecoming.

The game is now scheduled to be played November 6th. All homecoming activities are being moved to that day as well.

