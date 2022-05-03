FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Chilton man has been arrested and charged with Sexual Assault of a Child.

Jose Gonzales was taken to jail on Monday. While at the jail, he was charged additionally with Assault on a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest after he resisted officers and assaulted a Marlin Police officer.

Prior to this incident, deputies previously had a run-in with Gonzales – where he came towards deputies with a machete in hand, was arrested that night, and charged for Public Intoxication.